Mahira Khan shares nostalgic moments on Instagram

20 March,2023 11:31 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The renowned Pakistani diva Mahira Khan shares memories and reminisce about her real-life love.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared metaphoric picture portraying herself to be nostalgically romantic. She conveyed to the world that as a single mother, her entire world revolved around her son.

“A realist could never...,” she captions the framed picture in which she could be seen carrying her son Azlan on her back.

A ‘love portrait’ and some red roses also added value to the picture as roses defined her love for flowers, and the picture with her son showed her real love.

The actress is quite enigmatic about her personal life but she often gets vocal to share her love for her 13-year-old son Azlan.

Earlier during her promotions for Maula Jatt she had revealed that her son loves the trailer for her upcoming feature, ‘Mama, you must win an Oscar for it,’ he says, recalling Mahira.