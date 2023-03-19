Mahira Khan applauds Lahore Qalandars for bagging PSL title

Lahore Qalandars defended their title against Sultans.

19 March,2023 12:22 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan praised Lahore Qalandars for winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 title from Multan Sultans by just one run.

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend their title in a nail-biting match on Saturday against Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan wrote "Congratulations Lahore Qalandars."

