Aadi Adeal Amjad satirically unveils 'First gift of Ramazan'

The government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5.

19 March,2023 11:50 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Host and comedian Aadi Adeal Amjad satirically termed the petrol price hike as the first Ramadan gift from the government.

After the Rs5 increase in petrol price, the actor shared his Instagram story and criticized the government and wrote that “Ramadan is full of gifts. The first gift already announced by the government, hike in petrol and diesel prices. Yaayy so lucky to live in this country. Hip Hip Hurrayyyy!”

Earlier, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5, after which the new price of petrol has become Rs272 per litre.