Video shows Mishi Khan running behind Khan's car

19 March,2023 11:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Actress Mishi Khan was also present on the occasion of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appearance in Islamabad on Saturday.

A video stormed the internet in which actress Mishi Khan was also seen kept running behind Imran Khan's car with great fervor.

Imran Khan had an appearance at the Judicial Complex of Islamabad in Toshakhana and he reached Islamabad by road from Lahore.

The video has been released by Tehreek-e-Insaf in which Mishi Khan can be seen running behind Imran Khan's car with flowers in her hands.