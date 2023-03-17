Aima Baig lashes out at netizens over first crush controversy

17 March,2023 09:27 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Netizens have been calling out singer Aima Baig after a local media outlet shared a report stating that Baig claimed of having her first crush on her brother.

The media outlet posted a story which grabbed the attention of several netizens who then criticised the singer “for having a crush on her seven-year elder brother”.

Aima Baig has taken to Instagram to address the storm surrounding her old interview. Breaking her silence, the silence took to her Instagram account to address the controversy, saying she usually doesn’t come forward to clarify her statements but this one caught her attention when her publicist sent this post.

“I am utterly disgusted by this yellow journalism. What creepy shameless, ideology they are sharing across,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t know if they are spreading some shameless agenda but at least “don’t make me a part of this.”

“I literally wanna throw up…Like seriously… kuch bhi for views. I mean seriously WORK HARD OR LEAVE ME ALONE. Shame on you guys,” she added.

In the second story, she also shared the link to the original video clip as she claimed that the publication was still adamant on its take. The video showed an interview with Samina Pirzada in which the singer was asked about her first crush and she said her first crush was her elder brother’s friend.

She then mentioned that her brother is seven years older than her. However, the video clip that went viral didn’t include the part where she was saying that her crush was her brother’s friend and not her brother.