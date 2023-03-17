Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pictures with Tere Bin producer's daughter

Entertainment Entertainment Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pictures with Tere Bin producer's daughter

She has recently graduated from Toronto Film School.

17 March,2023 09:14 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Every season we have that one drama that just breaks the TRP charts and trends not only in Pakistan but internationally as well. This time around we have Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin.

Directed by Siraj ul Haq, Tere Bin is trending in Pakistan and India and the world awaits its two episodes every week. The chemistry between the two leads aka Meerab and Murtasim has held the drama together and audience is addicted. From the OST to negative characters, Tere Bin is clicking all the right buttons.

Tere Bin is produced by Abdullah Kadwani. His son Haroon Kadwani has already started his career as the leading man in dramas and now his daughter Muskaan Kadwani is also following his steps and entering the media industry. Her first project as an Associate Director is Tere Bin. She has also recently graduated from Toronto Film School so Yumna and Wahaj cut a cake with her on sets.