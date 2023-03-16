Gulsim Ali mirrors glamour in fresh snap

16 March,2023 06:23 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Turkish actress Gulsim Ali needs no introduction whatsoever, as her contribution to the entertainment industry is so vast.

The "Diriliş: Erturul" star is an avid social media user, who continued to inspire millions of her fans with her uber-cool snaps.

She had once again shared a dazzling snap in which she is seen donning a blackish jacket, layered up with a top of the same color.

Fans began to pour their feedback in the comments section by penning applauding comments and a variety of emoticons, soon after the diva uploaded the photo on her Instagram.

Due to her connection with her fans, Gulsim Ali is inch closer to amassing 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

