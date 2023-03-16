Model Azekah Daniel shares her experience of being an Air hostess

Entertainment Entertainment Model Azekah Daniel shares her experience of being an Air hostess

Azekah was asked about her professional life before starting her acting career.

16 March,2023 10:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and model Azekah Daniel has revealed that she was an air hostess before entering acting, during which an unpleasant incident also took place.

During a recent appearance on a private TV show, Azekah was asked about her professional life before starting her acting career, to which she revealed that she was a teacher.

Azika further said I used to teach children, after that I got a job as an air hostess which was my dream. Sharing her story, the model said 'Once our flight was going from Sialkot to Kuwait when lightning struck the plane, we felt as if a bomb had exploded, we were all scared and sat down. I think clouds were the problem'.

The actress revealed that after six months of this incident she quit her job and when the van came to pick her up she did not go on which she received show cause notices but she didn’t feel like going so she quit the job.