Celebrities go to bat for Imran Khan

15 March,2023 03:24 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing arrest attempts in the Toshakhana case, and Pakistani celebrities have rallied behind him in support.

The police and rangers have been trying to arrest Imran Khan for a second consecutive day, sparking violence and protests across the country. Khan called upon his PTI workers and supporters to gather around his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to prevent his arrest.

Many Pakistani celebrities also expressed their outrage at the situation through social media.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui was amazed at the "outpouring of support" for Khan and called it "unprecedented" in Pakistan.

Actor Atiqa Odho, who is married to a former PTI MPA, prayed for Khan's protection and success in his efforts for Pakistan. She said that no one deserves to be treated the way Khan is being treated for trying to "break [the] shackles of misery for our nation."

Actor Maya Ali and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry also expressed their support for Imran Khan and condemned the situation in the country.

Actor Mariyam Nafees condemned the police for using baton charges and shelling, writing on Instagram that "these are your people" and "you work for them."

Actor and doctor Fahad Mirza called out police over brutality, while actor and singer Farhan Saeed spoke up against any attempts to separate Khan from the people, warning that it would only unite them further against those trying to do so.

