Did you know Salman Khan once asked for Juhi Chawla's hand in marriage?

Did you know Salman Khan once asked for Juhi Chawla's hand in marriage?

15 March,2023 09:17 am

(Online) - Salman Khan has famously avoided getting married. But an old interview of his from the ‘90s has resurfaced in which he reveals that he once asked actor Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage.

That’s right! The video, shared by a Twitter user, sees Salman in a printed blue polo and a hat. He confesses, "Juhi is a very sweet and adorable girl. I asked her father if he would let her get married to me." The host inquires, "You asked him? What did he say?" Salman frowns, adding, "No." Upon being probed further, Salman replies, "Didn't fit the bill, I guess."

Juhi and Salman only acted together in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997) with Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Salman had a special appearance in the David Dhawan film. Juhi ended up marrying businessman Jay Mehta in 1995. She and Jay have two children – a daughter, Jhanvi, and a son, Arjun, together.

In 2022, the actor was seen in the Prime Video Sharmaji Namkeen, which was Rishi Kapoor's last film role. She also appeared in Prime Video's web series Hush Hush alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.

Salman was last seen in a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. He had also made a cameo in Shah Rukh's previous film Zero (2018). He will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be released on April 21, 2023. He will reprise his role as an Indian spy in the action Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif later this year as well.