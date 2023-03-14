No one can compete with Pakistan's drama industry, says Sania Saeed

Entertainment Entertainment No one can compete with Pakistan's drama industry, says Sania Saeed

No one can compete with Pakistan’s drama industry, says Sania Saeed

14 March,2023 10:27 pm

LAHORE (Web-Desk) - Sania Saeed, renowned Pakistani actor, on Tuesday lauded the Pakistani drama industry, stating that it was the best in the world. The veteran actress praised the new talent emerging in the industry, adding Pakistani dramas were superior in terms of quality of content when compared to other countries.

"No country, including India, can compete with our drama industry. Pakistani dramas are best because of their subject matter as compared to any other country's drama industry. Pakistan is still working within its cultural limits," said Ms Saeed.

She also expressed her admiration for the young actors entering the showbiz world, stating that they were doing great work. For Ms Saeed, a real actor was the one whose performance seemed like reality.

Despite the challenges faced by the industry, Ms Saeed remained optimistic about the future of Pakistani dramas. "Pakistan has unbelievable talent, and therefore, it has well-earned fame all around the world," she said.

Ms Saeed's comments came at a time when Pakistani dramas were gaining popularity globally. With their engaging storylines and powerful performances, Pakistani dramas captivated audiences worldwide. Her endorsement of the industry would no doubt add to its already growing reputation.