Urdu language is of Hindustan, says Javed Akhtar

13 March,2023 07:15 pm

DELHI (Web Desk) – Indian writer Javed Akhtar landed in another controversy after he said Urdu belonged to Hindustan and not to Pakistan.

He said the urdu language belongs to Hindustan and it has its roots here. “It does not belong to Pakistan or Egypt because Pakistan also came into being the partition and it was a part of India before,” he added.

Mr Akhtar gave these remarks at the lauuch event of Shayarana (a poetry album of Akhtar and his wife).

He also talked about the role of Punjab in the growth of Urdu but suggested this language should be given importance.

He talked about the attention paid to the English language. “We must speak in Hindi because it’s our national language,” he said,

adding that language is not based on religion, but region. “If language was based on religion, then the whole of Europe would have one language. That’s why the language is not of religion, but of the region.”

He led the Indian delegation at the Faiz Festival in Lahore in February and was invited to a dinner hosted at singer Ali Zafar’s home. A day or so later, a clip from his talk at the fest went viral where he said that the terrorists responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks were still “roaming freely” in Pakistan.

