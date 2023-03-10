RJ Anoushey Ashraf trolled for calling Rickshaw ride 'Adventure'
KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani radio and video jockey Anoushey Ashraf was feeling adventurous when she hopped in a rickshaw trying to normalise the ride in Karachi — a city where vehicle takes more space than humans.
The popular presenter, as mentioned in her tweet, was offered a sympathy ride when someone saw her getting into a rickshaw the other day.
"Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap," she wrote, taking to her Twitter.
— Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) March 7, 2023
Referring to herself as a "well off" person, the 39-year-old celebrity presenter wrote: "But seeing a 'well off' person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."
While Anoushey excitedly shared her not-so-frequent "cheap" "adventure" on her handle, netizens weren't in the mood to bear with her "privileged", "tone-deaf" idea of a rickshaw ride — particularly during the ongoing heightened inflation in the country where the inflation stands at a record high.
The veteran RJ was schooled by tweeps who called her out for her "blinded privilege".
"It's part of our daily routine," one user wrote, quote tweeting Anoushey.
— Rujie (@Damndelusionall) March 9, 2023
"Elite class k bhi apny hi shahky hain [elite class has its own swag]," another quipped.
One mentioned how a rickshaw ride is nowhere close to being cheap, as the VJ claims. "Rick is pretty expensive too," the tweep wrote.