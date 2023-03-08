Ushna Shah reverts to Instagram sharing fresh wedding photos

Ushna shared some unseen pictures and videos from her wedding day.

08 March,2023 11:11 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has reverted on Instagram after a break of six days which she took due to the intense situation surrounding controversy regarding her wedding.

The starlet, whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014, got married to her beau Hamza Amin — who is an Australian golfer — in the last week of February.

After reactivating her account, Ushna shared some unseen pictures and videos from her wedding day which garnered heaps of praise from her fans and fellow fraternity members.

Last week, Ushna deactivated her Instagram account after getting "sick and tired" of being trolled on social media.

The Parizad starlet wanted to take a few days off social media following the controversy as she planned on spending her time with her husband, Hamza.

Ushna found herself embroiled in an Instagram war on the day of her wedding after she “allegedly bullied a blogger” for bringing a plus one, a photographer who brought a drone when the invite was only for the former.