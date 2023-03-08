'Hareem Shah leaked her own videos for fame,' says TikToker friends

Entertainment Entertainment 'Hareem Shah leaked her own videos for fame,' says TikToker friends

Khattak shared that Shah took money from her and never gave it back.

08 March,2023 08:48 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - TikToker Hareem Shah blamed her friends, Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, for leaking her private videos online. However, Khattak broke the silence on the matter and claimed that Shah jeopardised her career and reputation deliberately by leaking her own videos.

Speaking to a local publication, Khattak denied all allegations against her and argued that Shah should file a case against her friends if she was saying the truth. "Why isn't she filing a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this matter? Why would we do this with her? She should file a case against me, or Ayesha or her boyfriend," she said.

Khattak added that if Shah doesn’t file charges for stealing and invading privacy, she will file a defamation case against her for levelling false accusations.

"Hareem told me that her videos were filmed by her boyfriend but now she is saying that her husband had filmed them. She claimed that her phone was hacked but iCloud cannot be hacked," she exclaimed. “A video getting leaked is a normal thing for Hareem.”

Upon how their friendship ended, Khattak shared that Shah took money from her and never gave it back, and instead started a fight. "I did not take my money back and ended our friendship,” she concluded adding that Shah has “leaked” her own video for “fame” and is blaming others to gain sympathy.

Earlier this week, Shah issued a statement after her private videos went viral on the internet. In a recently released video, Shah shared that the aforementioned videos were 'leaked' by the women she considered friends.

She shared that, Khattak and Naz, the friends she had lived with for a period of time, are the culprits behind the viral videos. "We used to spend ample time together; we had lived in the same house for a period of time. So, naturally, they had access to my mobile phone and knew my passwords," she said.

She further revealed that she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency against Naz. "FIA didn't take action against her but I had my doubts. Ayesha had also informed my other friends that she will leak my videos," Shah said, adding, "But I don't really care about these videos."