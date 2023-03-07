Bollywood stars and their rich bodyguards

The Bollywood kings Amitabh Bachan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan pay way more to their bodyguards

(Web Desk) – According to the Indian media, the Bollywood kings Amitabh Bachan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan pay way more to their bodyguards as compared to a national company employee, whereas other Bollywood celebs also pay millions to their bodyguards for security.

King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan pays a monthly INR2m to his bodyguard Singh, similarly, Ravi Singh’s annual income is INR25-30m. Singh, alongside king Khan, also provides security to his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan.

According to a report, Shah Rukh pays INR70m to his manager Pooja Dadlani, and due to getting paid such a huge amount, Pooja lives in a lavish apartment.

Indian stars, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also pay their guards in millions but comparatively less than Singh’s income. As per the reports, Aamir and Salman’s guards are paid INR1.6m. Salman’s bodyguard Shera annually earns, INR20m. Though Aamir’s bodyguard Yuvraj Gopad’s annual income ranges from INR10-25m.

Big B’s (Amitabh Bachan) guard Jitendra Shinde earns around INR20m per month and Akshay Kumar’s guard Sheryas is paid INR1.0m monthly.

Bollywood actresses and their guards:

As per the Indian media, Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone pays her bodyguard Jalal and annual salary of INR9m to 15m, whereas Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard Parkash Singh alias Sonu gets and annul of INR10.2m.

Lastly, Bollywood’s Bebo, Kareena Kapoor pays millions to all her employees.