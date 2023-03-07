Fahad Mustafa celebrates daughter Fatima's birthday

Entertainment Entertainment Fahad Mustafa celebrates daughter Fatima's birthday

It was Fatima’s big day as she turned twelve.

07 March,2023 10:10 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Fahad Mustafa is one of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The actor has grown a lot as he came as a hero, became a host and then a producer.

He has excelled at everything he has done and is now a movie star with films like Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Quaid e Azam Zindabad under his belt. He is also seen in Jeeto Pakistan which is what makes him so popular. One other person from his family who the audience has watched on Jeeto Pakistan is his beautiful daughter Fatima. The little one has been growing in front of our eyes.

It was Fatima’s big day as she turned twelve and her mom Sana Fahad arranged a beautiful Black Pink themed party for her. Fatima is a K-Pop fan and her father has shared this before. So her parents went with it and arranged a beautiful birthday party for her which was attended by the family’s friends and relatives.