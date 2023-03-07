Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed's beautiful moments from a family wedding

Though it was love at first sight for Arez, Hiba took some time .

07 March,2023 08:43 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - One of the most loved celebrity couples in Pakistan is Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed. They both met at the very beginning of their careers and later worked together on several projects.

Though it was love at first sight for Arez, Hiba took some time and they later got together and then got married. Their marriage ceremony was beautiful and fans were in awe to watch them both together. Hiba and Arez believe in compromising and taking care of each other as that is how they both feel a marriage moves forward.

The couple’s chemistry is infectious and that makes the fans and audience look forward to seeing them together as much as they can. Last night Hiba and Arez attended a family wedding and they looked gorgeous together at the event. Hiba was wearing a beautiful fuchsia pink outfit while her husband complemented her in traditional wear too.