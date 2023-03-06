Tuxedos and jumpsuits: menswear dazzles on awards season red carpets

06 March,2023

(Reuters) - From classic tuxedos to shiny jumpsuits, menswear has dazzled on the red carpets this awards season, sometimes even attracting the most attention with eye-catching looks.

Singer Harry Styles arrived at the Grammy Awards in a chest-baring sparkling harlequin jumpsuit, while Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan has chosen ensembles in pale blue and red as his style choices for the Golden Globes and British Academy of Film (BAFTA) Awards.

While classic suits and tuxedos are still a red carpet staple, menswear now features plenty of variety and bolder choices - vibrant colours, sparkling embroidery or detailing, as fashion favourite, actor Timothee Chalamet has often demonstrated with his non-traditional outfits.

“There is more of an expectation now than perhaps traditionally... definitely more then there would have been 20 or 30 years ago (when it was) much more kind of pre-ordained what guys would be wearing to ceremonies," Charlie Teasdale, style director of men's magazine Esquire UK, told Reuters.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne has won style accolades for his red carpet choices this awards season, which culminates with Sunday's Oscars. His looks have included an all-brown suit decorated with a large flower, a black jumpsuit, and high-waisted black trousers paired with a white shirt bearing a massive bow at the neck.

In some instances, ties have been loosened or dropped altogether - actor Andrew Garfield sported a more open-neck look in a dark orange suit for the Globes, while Donald Glover chose white silky pyjamas under a black jacket for the same event.

“Lots of the guys that you’re seeing at ceremonies, it’s a place where people really see trends that might be appearing over the next year or two, or even shorter," Teasdale said.

"Menswear in that sense, particularly on the red carpet has become super exciting particularly in the last few years, just because you never quite know what is going to happen and it is so influential.”

Teasdale distinguished between film and music ceremonies, such as the Grammys and BRIT Awards, with the former like the BAFTAs featuring more classic tailored suits, and the latter showcasing more daring looks.

Men's accessories this season have included shiny lapel jewellery worn by the likes of actors Rege-Jean Page and Rami Malek, diamond-encrusted sunglasses favoured by music star Pharrell Williams at the Grammys as well as clutch bags.

Asked what she thought of men's fashion this award season, Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh told Reuters last month: "I love it."

"It's like men are allowed to have colour and to be bold and beautiful and stunning or whatever they want."

