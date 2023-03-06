Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan sharing screen in Jaan-e-Jahan

Ayeza Khan will play the lead role opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi.

06 March,2023 01:15 pm

LAHORE (Web desk) - Famous actor of Pakistan showbiz industry Hamza Ali Abbasi and actress Ayeza Khan will appear together after ten years in their new project 'Jaan-e-Jahan'.

Hamza Ali Abbasi shared the teaser of his upcoming drama while informing his fans on Instagram a few days ago. The actor said " Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and many more. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you!!

According to reports, Ayeza Khan will play the lead role opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi in 'Jaan-e-Jahan' and the two actors will be seen together on the TV screen after ten years.

Ayeza Khan also shared a glimpse of her new project in a message on Instagram and wrote, " So excited to announce my new project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’! This one is going to be big inshAllah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, ‘Pyaray Afzal’.

The actress added, " So excited to work with my favorite costar once again! Thank you Sana and Samina for making this happen again and also coming up with such a beautiful story.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan last appeared together 10 years ago in the drama 'Pyaray Afzal' and they got a lot of applause for their brilliant acting.