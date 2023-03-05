Mohib Mirza tied the knot with Sanam Saeed

Entertainment Entertainment Mohib Mirza tied the knot with Sanam Saeed

Mohib Mirza's second wife has also come to the fore.

05 March,2023 09:26 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Actor Mohib Mirza confirmed his second marriage with his co-star Sanam Saeed.

In October 2019, the well-known couple of Pakistani showbiz industry Amina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza got separated after 14 years of marriage. The two stars tied the knot in 2005 and have a daughter together.

Recently, Mohib Mirza confirmed his second marriage but did not reveal the name of his bride. But now Mohib Mirza's second wife has also come to the fore.

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed participated in actor Fahad Mustafa's program on private TV channel, where the host announced the marriage of both and congratulated them.

The actress Sanam Saeed married her friend Farhan Hassan in 2015, after which she left Pakistan, but due to some personal differences, the two separated in 2018.