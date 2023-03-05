Ushna Shah stuns in an ivory sari for Valima

Hamza wore a dark-coloured suit for the occasion, complementing his wife's elegant attire.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Earlier this week, actor Ushna Shah tied the knot with her beau Hamza Amin in a nikah ceremony in Karachi. On Friday, the newlywed couple held their daytime reception surrounded by their family and friends in attendance.

Although Ushna deactivated her Instagram profile after being “mercilessly trolled and bullied” on her big day, her now-husband shared a glimpse of the function on his social media account. "My beautiful bride is ready for the Valima," wrote Hamza, while sharing a picture of the Habs star happily smiling and posing for the camera.

Dressed in an ivory sari, paired with blinding diamonds, the actor looked stunning at her reception. Similar to her nikkah look, Ushna tied her hair back in a sleek bun with a beautiful flower embellishment. On the other hand, Hamza wore a dark-coloured suit for the occasion, complementing his wife's elegant attire.

"Officially an Amin," penned Hamza, a professional golfer, while sharing a video of him teaching his new bride how to golf at their reception. Later, several other guests joined them, including Ushna's Parizaad co-star, Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Prior to deactivating her Instagram handle, the Bashar Momin actor posted a video with highlights from her wedding day to update her fans on her new journey in life. “Married to my nainon wala Maharaja (dreamy prince). I love you, husband,” she captioned the post. “So grateful to our friends and family for flying in from all over the world. My sister Maha and my friends were my tribes in putting this together.”

Ushna opted for a traditional bridal look by Wardha Saleem and the accessories paired with her regal lehenga choli brought all the bling. However, her scarlet wedding outfit didn’t sit well with people on the internet and many also took issue with the actor’s belly showing. The starlet, albeit, had a perfect reply for all trolls and that was to mind their own business.

“(I’m) Mrs. Amin. To those who have a problem with my dress, you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for the shade of my red. My jewellery and my jora (are) purely Pakistani. My heart, however, is half Austrian,” she said with a picture of her henna-ridden hands flashing a ring.