Ushna Shah officially becomes part of Amin family

Ushna Shah officially becomes part of Amin family

The couple held their valima ceremony in Australia.

04 March,2023 02:29 pm

AUSTRALIA (Web Desk) - After tying the knot with Australian golfer Hamza Amin last weekend, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has now officially become a part of the Amin family.

The couple held their valima ceremony in Australia, where the Bandhay Aik Dor Se starlet played golf with slight assistance from her husband.

Hamza shared a video of the reception on Instagram, in which people were cheering "Shah" as Ushna hits the ball, telling her to hit the ball without being nervous as she was "Mrs Amin".

"Officially an Amin!" Hamza captioned the video.

While pictures from her wedding stunned everybody, the Parizad starlet's valima reception was a more private affair, and she looked ethereal in a white lace saree paired with a luxurious white blouse. She accessorized her outfit with minimalistic jewelry, including a silver teeka, small pearly earrings, a pearl necklace, and a layered pearl bracelet. To complete her look, she went for a soft glam makeup look and had her hair tied up in a bun with a stunning floral hairpiece.

Following her wedding, Ushna was embroiled in controversies that led to her breaking ties with her Instagram fans. In response, she deactivated her account on Wednesday to take a break from social media and spend time with her husband, but some moments from her reception were shared on Hamza's Instagram Story and Ushna Shah's valima reception was a beautiful affair, where she officially became a part of the Amin family.

