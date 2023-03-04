Shabana Azmi explains about her relationship with Sajal Aly

The seasoned actress also discussed how their connection not confined to work

04 March,2023 10:22 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Shabana Azmi, a seasoned performer from India who has been in theatre, film, and television, is a strong supporter for co-productions between Pakistan and India. She and her husband have made no secret of the fact that they want the two countries’ entertainment industries should work together more.

Shabana Azmi, who has collaborated closely with Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, expressed her respect for Sajal Aly in a recent interview. Shabana Azmi revealed that their working friendship has developed into a warm and loving one.

Sajal Aly is a talented and determined actor who is committed to her work, according to Shabana Azmi, who went on to explain on their relationship. She praised Sajal for being a pleasure to work with on set and expressed her gratitude for her diligence and humility. She added that she often feels the need to give Sajal Aly a tight, warm hug whenever she sees her.

The seasoned actress also discussed how their connection goes beyond work, saying that they frequently stay in touch and encourage one another’s endeavours outside of work. Despite being from other nations and cultures, Shabana and Sajal have connected on a deeper level, enhanced their relationship.

