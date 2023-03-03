Farhan Saeed shares an 'embarrassing moment' with fans

03 March,2023 05:31 pm

(Web desk) - Pakistani actor-singer Farhan Saeed informed his fans and followers about a recent “embarrassing moment” he had while on travelling.

The “Mere Humsafar” actor claimed on Twitter that he dropped a woman’s baggage after offering to help her by removing them from the overhead compartment.

“I took a flight today, and the flight landed. Everyone got up to take their luggage from the overhead compartment. I offered help to a lady who was not even struggling, just tried being a gentleman. Took her bag out and dropped it! The shortest but most embarrassing story,” the “Udaari” actor tweeted.

Social media users and his fans started reacting to the post as soon as he posted.

The actor’s attempts were not well received by all users.

Several people began revealing their own embarrassing experiences.

Yet, many of them encouraged him not to feel ashamed about assisting someone else and thanked him for his efforts.