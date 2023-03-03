Deepika Padukone to present Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.

(Web Desk) - With her accomplishments overseas, Deepika Padukone has frequently drawn. Being one of the select few from around the world who will be presenting an award at the ceremony, the actress is prepared to represent India at the Academy Awards in 2023, the most prominent international organisation for recognising excellence in the entertainment business.

In receiving this honour, Deepika will be seen joining celebrities like Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jenifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy, to name a few. On Sunday, March 12, 2023, ABC will broadcast the 95th Oscars live.

Deepika achieved so much more than expected on a worldwide scale that she is currently forging new ground and breaking records on numerous international stages. The actress has a long history of international appearances, including her selection on the Cannes Jury, her unveiling of the FIFA World Cup trophy, her signing as the first face of the biggest luxury brand in the world, and many others.