Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

The news of Sen’s heart attack and subsequent angioplasty has caused concern among her fans.

02 March,2023 08:31 pm

(Web Desk) - Renowned Indian actress Sushmita Sen has recently undergone angioplasty after suffering from a heart attack. The news was confirmed through a statement on social media, where Sen advised her fans to keep their hearts calm and happy, as it will stand by them when needed.

Sen shared that she had a heart attack a few days ago, but she received timely medical attention and has undergone an angioplasty and a stent procedure. She also expressed her gratitude towards the medical professionals who helped her during this critical time.

In her statement, the former Miss Universe mentioned that her doctor praised her for having a big heart. Sen assured her fans that everything is now fine, and she is ready to live her life to the fullest. She also promised to thank everyone who helped her in another post.

