Kaifi Khalil praises Aima Baig for the cover of 'Kahani Suno'

Kahani Suno’ of Kafi Khalil has made its mark not only in Pakistan but worldwide.

02 March,2023 10:14 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned singer Aima Baig says when she sang the cover version of ‘Kahani Suno’ of the renowned singer Kafi Khalil, the singer called and praised her.

The song ‘Kahani Suno’ of Kafi Khalil has made its mark not only in Pakistan but worldwide and his video is ranked eighth on YouTube.

Aima Baig faced backlash from the public at first when she sang the cover version of the song and she had offered clarification in this regard, but now once again she spoke on the recent TV show.

Aima Baig said Kaifi is a very humble and good man. When I sang, he called me and said people have started liking the song even more after I made a cover for it.”

The singer said, "That guy is wholly a talent and nothing else. He told me that after my song people heard the original one but I think no one can defeat the original version."

Baig said it is not about who sang the song well. I just felt like singing it so I sang it through my heart. It does not matter who likes or dislikes it.