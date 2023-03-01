TikToker Hareem Shah breaks silence over her leaked videos

01 March,2023 08:08 pm

(Web Desk) - TikToker Hareem Shah has once again found herself in the public eye after her video goes viral on social media. The TikToker is said to have responded with a statement over the unethical videos being posted online.

The videos that went viral on social media, according to online star Hareem Shah, were the consequence of a data leak. She also accused her friends Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, who are also TikTokers, of stealing her personal videos and leaking them online.

Hareem Shah said that while they were roommates, Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, two of her friends and fellow TikTokers, sent her immoral videos from her smartphone and shared them online.

In response to the data leak, the TikToker pledged to sue Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz.

The online sensation is also a very active user of social media and she frequently posts updates about her life on both YouTube and Instagram.

The TikToker was recently charged with a money laundering case after she shared footage of her husband and her opening wine while holding a bundle of foreign cash notes. The videos drew the attention of the police and they later charged Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.