Umer Mukhtar's Walima – wholly a star studded event

28 February,2023 09:11 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Though the winters are about to end, wedding season is not yet over in Pakistan and many of our favourite celebrities are either getting hitched themselves or celebrating the union of their colleagues.

Hum TV’s producer Umer Mukhtar got hitched in the preceding week and it was a star-studded affair. Stars like Hania Aamir, Wajahat Rauf’s family and Dananeer Mobeen giving energetic performances and shaking a leg to the tunes of shaadi dance numbers were seen. After a very colourful wedding, it was time for Dua and Umer’s walima.

The couple’s reception was attended by Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf with their kids, Hania Aamir was spotted in a breezy black saaree while Dananeer Mobeen, her sister, Shahzad Sheikh and wife Hina Mir along with Iqra Aziz were also spotted. All the celebrities were looking their best as Umer Mukhtar’s colourful wedding was wrapped up.