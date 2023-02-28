Wabaal last episode public reaction

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Drama serial Wabaal is a Hum TV project, written by ace writer Qaisera Hayat and is directed by Amin Iqbal. Wabaal has been produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions.

The cast of the drama includes Sarah Khan, Talha Chahour, Merub Ali, Muhammad Hunbal, Hareem Sohail, Tara Mehmood, Shagufta Ejaz, Saleem Sheikh and others. The story of “Wabaal” revolves around a girl who belongs to a middle class family but is always dreaming to live a luxurious life.

The last episode of the drama aired on Hum TV at 9:00 pm on Monday. Fans liked the ending of the drama. They loved the acting of the cast, especially admiring Shagufta Ejaz’s impeccable acting. Her acting as a mentally challenged lady was especially praised a lot by the fans.

Viewers also liked the lesson oriented ending of the show but still many of the viewers didn’t agree to the typical ending of the Pakistani dramas in which an evildoer is always shown as insane in the end of the story.

The viewers loved Anum and Faraz’s happy ending while a few viewers questioned Anum going with Faraz even after divorce but in the drama Faraz just gave him one divorce. It was a simple drama which gave a social message but unfortunately it didn’t get popularity like other dramas.

The drama has given a lesson to the people who are involved in interest businesses, which harm them eventually in life and hereafter. Many viewers liked the show and said they will miss Wabaal on the screen.