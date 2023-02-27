Ayesha Omar praises Faisal Qureshi's directing skills

27 February,2023 08:46 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor and model Ayesha Omar in an interview said that she will be playing a very intriguing and fun character. Her upcoming film “Money Back Guarantee” will be released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

While explaining her role in the film she said that her character is the kind of woman, that every man desires and wish to be loved by her.

When asked about her acceptance of the film without even reading the script, she said, “Director Faisal Qureshi has seen her grow up, she knows Faisal ever since she was fifteen, he was also her senior in college. Also, her first acting experience was with him when they were in school.”

She added that when Faisal Qureshi told her that he is making a film, she agreed to act in it without even listening to the script, even Faisal himself was astonished.

The actor said, “She has witnessed the director’s work and for this reason, it gets easier to trust his work. Though many renowned stars were also cast in the film so it was an experience worth remembering.”

The cast of “Money Back Guarantee” stars, Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Shayan Farooqi, and others.