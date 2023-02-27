HSY collabs with LAAM to launch specially priced Women's Day collection

His new collection is a tribute to his mother 'Rehana' and other 'courageous' women like her.

(Web Desk) - The upcoming release of designer HSY’s new collection has something unique about it, starting with the fact that it will pay homage to his mother “Rehana” and other “courageous” women like her. He says he believes every woman has the right to look attractive and he wants to assist the process by making an “affordable” festive collection. It is set to be launched on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

His forthcoming collection was shown in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday. The description stated, “For the first time ever, HSY introduces a cheap holiday collection for Pakistani women, named after his mother Rehana. The King of Couture, HSY, collaborates for the first time with Pakistan’s greatest fashion discovery platform, LAAM Official, to bring you a line of chic, reasonably priced items that represent the virtues of love, strength, and courage. “Our special collaboration with LAAM aims to honour all the strong women in our community,” it continued.

The designer could be seen in the footage sitting among red roses; the flowers had even covered his chair. “Love, strength, endurance, bravery, and beauty. These are just a few phrases that sum up my mother, Rehana, and many strong women like her,” he said. “With these great emotions in mind, I have selected four ladies for the campaign of my upcoming collection who have inspired us all with not just their craft but also their boldness and individuality,” the designer added.

The other goal of this collection, according to HSY, was to make it affordable for all women who are struggling in these tough times when inflation is rising “since feeling beautiful is every woman’s right,” he said.

“My Rehana collection will be launched on International Women’s Day. The World of Hsy and www.laam.pk will be the only places to purchase it, he continued.