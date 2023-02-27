Celebrity wedding gets disrupted by disrespectful guest

Entertainment Entertainment Celebrity wedding gets disrupted by disrespectful guest

The actor took to Instagram to call out the guest.

27 February,2023 03:34 pm

(Web Desk) - Actor Ushna Shah recently tied the knot with professional golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday, but unfortunately, some unwanted developments put a damper on the celebrations. The event was marred by a guest who not only brought a plus one but also a photographer and a drone, despite clear instructions given to guests regarding privacy concerns.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to call out the guest, AB Lakhany of Moovyshoovy, who violated the terms set out in the invite. Shah expressed her disgust, feeling violated, and explained that Lakhany was invited out of obligation as she had known him for years. She further stated that Lakhany's invitation clearly stated no plus ones, and he had received a memo along with the other guests not to record personal moments, particularly the nikah ceremony.

Despite these clear instructions, Lakhany brought a photographer without permission and lied to Shah's family, claiming that she had allowed it. The photographer in question, Saad Ansari Photography, then distributed unapproved photos to various media portals. Shah's own photographers, O Shoot and Fatima Tariq Photography, have not released any pictures from the event.

Shah revealed that when the drone appeared, it was hovering loudly next to her head during her signing, and she had to shoo it away. She questioned whether any bride deserves to have their special day ruined in this way. She also addressed comments about her dress, expressing her disappointment that people were focusing on this rather than the privacy violations that had occurred.

Shah has threatened to take legal action against the guest and photographer responsible for the privacy breaches. She concluded her statement by requesting that anyone following Lakhany's "sick portal" unfollow it.

Shah's wedding was meant to be a special and intimate event for her family and close friends, and it is incredibly disappointing that it was marred by the actions of others who did not respect her privacy.