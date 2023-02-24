Shehnaaz Gill stops performing amid 'Azaan'

24 February,2023 08:57 pm

(Web Desk) - Shehnaaz Gill captivated hearts yet again at a recent awards ceremony with her sweet gesture. She paused while performing on stage when she heard the “Azaan” prayer.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently photographed at an award ceremony. In a black and white ensemble, she looked stunning. Her sweet gesture drew the attention of netizens. When she heard the Azaan prayer, she stopped singing. A user captured the event and shared a video of it on social media, thanking her for her generosity. As the prayers begin, Shehnaaz could be seen standing with her microphone.

The user took to Twitter and wrote, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as the Azan call to prayer was made. This is the purity of a good soul, thoughtful of others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz, I only have one heart; how many times are you going to win it? #ShehnaazGi#DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear.”

The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media. Comments and compliments poured in from fans and netizens. “That’s so sweet, no matter which religion she belongs to but respecting other religions is above all Hats off to you girl,” one user wrote. While another said, “I’m proud of you.” According to one tweet, “@ishehnaaz gill I admire you for doing this amazing work, girl. Even though she is not of that faith, she showed respect by not singing when Azaan called.”