Love-struck couple pays through separation

24 February,2023 05:53 pm

Dunya News (Web Desk) - A young Indian boy and a Pakistani girl have paid the price of separation months after they allegedly resorted to illegal means to tie the knot.

The Indian man was arrested last month on the allegation of helping his Pakistani wife enter the country without any legal documents and making her fake ID card, reports a foreign publication. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Iqra Jeewani met each other online three years ago while playing an online board game.

The report said the two had a crush and eventually decided to meet each other as Jeewani's family asked her to get married. The young woman traveled to Nepal last September where her partner was already waiting. After the two got married, they moved to Bangalore, India.

As police got the scent of the episode, Jeewani was held for illegally entering the country and Yadav was jailed for fraud and forgery. The girl was finally released this past week and sent back to Pakistan.

"We want them home," said Yadav's brother Jeetlal. The man's family supports the couple and believes that the two lovers should not be punished for falling in love.

The story, according to the report, began during the Covid lockdown. Yadav would work as a security guard while Jeewani was a student in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

