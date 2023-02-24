Jannat Mirza breaks the silence on viral Valentine's Day video

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Jannat Mirza recently made headlines after her breakup which was followed by multiple sarcastic messages including recent Valentine’s day video which made rounds on social media.

In the video, she cut a cake with a sarcastic caption. Her video wasn’t liked by fans, recently she opened up about her viral Valentine’s day message and her break up.

Talking about calling off the relationship with finance, she said it was a mutual decision and not a public stunt and she doesn’t need any publicity. It wasn’t directed towards anyone rather it was a copy content from another girl.

She further said, “we mutually ended our relationship, if the things don’t work well between the two people, they should part ways in a decent way, it should be done like that and we did that”. Talking about the meaning of breakup message, she said, “I don’t want to talk about it”. On the question about being friends with Umer Butt, she said she would not say anything.