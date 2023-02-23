Sonam Bajwa reveals her plan to visit Pakistan

Entertainment Entertainment Sonam Bajwa reveals her plan to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa reveals her plan to visit Pakistan

23 February,2023 12:33 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Sonam Bajwa, an Indian model and actor who predominantly appears in Punjabi language films, revealed on Wednesday her plan to visit Pakistan.

Like in India, she also has an immense fan following in Pakistan, where people appreciate her acting skills. The actor is an avid social media user, who loves to interact with the fans too.

On her Twitter, one of the users from Pakistan asked Ms. Bajwa when she would head to Pakistan.

She took no time to respond and said, "I will come to Pakistan this year."

— Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) February 22, 2023