Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' earns seven international film festival awards

21 February,2023 11:52 pm

(Web Desk) - Gulabo Rani, a horror film directed by Usman Mukhtar, set for release in March, has just won seven more international awards.

On Instagram, he wrote a lengthy thank you note to everyone involved in the production. “Alhamdulillah, we are overjoyed to announce that our film Gulabo Rani has won seven more international awards.” Gulabo won four awards at the Independent Shorts Awards Los Angeles, two at the Indie X Film Fest LA, and one at the Indie Short Fest LA, as per the post.

He thanked everyone involved in the project, “from the cast to the crew” for all their “hard work and dedication”. He thinks it’s “truly amazing” that he’s been able to accomplish so much on such a small budget.

“Despite the obstacles we faced, each and every one of you brought your A-game,” he wrote. “You put your heart and soul into this project, and it shows in the end result.” “This film was a success because of your dedication to excellence and passion for storytelling.”

He addressed the actors, praising them for bringing the characters to life with “authenticity and passion,” and for their “outstanding” performance in capturing the essence of the story. “To the crew: you worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that everything was perfect.” “Your unwavering efforts, patience, and optimism were truly inspiring, and I cannot thank you enough,” he added.

Mukhtar thanked everyone involved in the project one last time, saying that the awards are a testament to their “hard work, creativity and dedication”. “I am extremely proud of each and every one of you. Let’s keep pushing the envelope and telling incredible stories. “Congratulations!!!” he exclaimed.

Last year, the trailer for Gulabo Rani was released. It was released by Eastern Terrestrial Studios, Mukhtar’s production company that he founded with his brother Meiraj in April, and starred Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan, Natasha, Humera Ejaz, and Khushhal Khan Khattak.

“The main work of haunting is done by the living,” says the film’s chilling tagline. The best way to describe the experience is to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone else. The trailer contains very little dialogue. Dark visuals and haunting music and sound effects carry it instead.

Mukhtar directed the film, which was written by Ali Mudar and Mukhtar’s wife Zunaira Inam Khan.