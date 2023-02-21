Wall of Aiman-Muneeb's house collapses

A domestic worker and two children sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A domestic worker and two children sustained minor injuries in the incident.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A wall of the famous showbiz couple Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan’s house collapsed after a sewage line exploded in Karachi’s Federal B Area Block 10.

Aiman and Muneeb’s fans took to social media to express their concern and prayed for the couple’s safety.

Gulberg police SHO Ashraf Jogi said police and rescue personnel reached the spot and tried to find out the cause of the incident. Police said because of accumulation of gases, a gutter line exploded, resulting in the wall’s collapse.

The SHO said a woman and two children suffered minor injuries. No case has been registered yet.