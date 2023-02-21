Mariyam Nafees's husband shares unseen pictures on wife's birthday

Entertainment Entertainment Mariyam Nafees's husband shares unseen pictures on wife's birthday

The actress got married to Amaan Ahmed and the couple has a beautiful love story.

21 February,2023 09:07 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Mariyam Nafees is a beautiful and talented actress. She has been a part of some great projects on television and is also known for being very open and bold about her opinions regarding social causes, politics and role of social media.

The actress got married to Amaan Ahmed not very long ago and the couple has a beautiful love story. They both worked on a project together and did not part on good terms but later on they reconnected and became friends. Friendship eventually transformed into love and both had a beautiful wedding with Nikkah in Faisal Mosque and a ceremony for their family and friends in Swat.

Both Mariyam Nafees and Aman Ahmed are very expressive and never shy away from sharing their love for each other. It was the actress’s birthday and Amaan had a beautiful wish for her as he shared some unseen pictures of the couple together.