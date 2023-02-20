Ahsan gets confused between wife Minal and her sister Aiman

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actors twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan confessed on “The Mirza Malik Show,” their husbands get confused between their wives.

The show host Sania Mirza asked actor Muneeb Butt, “It is a very serious question, do you get confused between your wife and her sister?”

Aiman responded that Muneeb doesn’t get confused between them usually but sometimes, yes he does, but on the other side, Minal’s husband Ahsan got confused many times as he was still new in the family.

Muneeb Butt also added, “He does not get confused that much now, he knows which one was his wife but in the start, he mixed them up many times.”

Aiman commented, “Aiman and Minal’s voices were also very similar, and at times they talk over the phone in each other’s place, and even they unlock each other’s iPhones with face id.”