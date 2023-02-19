Nida Yasir responds to trolling post world cup comment

Entertainment Entertainment Nida Yasir responds to trolling post world cup comment

Her latest gaffe on Shoaib Akhtar’s show went viral as soon as the teaser was released.

19 February,2023 08:54 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Nida Yasir is the queen of morning shows and she has been a part of the industry for many years now.

The host started out with acting and then got into hosting, later being the host to the most watched and one of the long-running shows in the country. She has had all sorts of guests on her show over the years and she has been involved in her fair share of controversies.

Her brush with Formula one race cars went viral not only in Pakistan but India as well and she made fun of herself later on while on a vacation with her husband Yasir Nawaz.

The latest trend on social media that is getting rolled a lot is her knowledge regarding World Cups. Her latest gaffe on Shoaib Akhtar’s show went viral as soon as the teaser was released.