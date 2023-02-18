Why Yasir Hussain suggests Nida Yasir should sit CSS exam

The actor shared the clip in his Instagram story along with a note.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani screenwriter and actor Yasir Hussain shared his thoughts on the recent interview clip of morning show host Nida Yasir that had been making rounds on the internet.

The actor shared the clip in his Instagram story along with a note, in which he highlighted the struggle behind being a Morning Show host, saying that the mind of any person, who would be waking up at the early hours of the day to host a Morning Show for years, would also work in the same manner [as puzzled Nida Yasir was while answering].

He further mentioned the host in his story and said that, “I think Nida Yasir is cute.” Not just that he ended the statement with, “She should take the exam for CSS.”

It is hard to interpret if Yasir was backing Nida as she was being trolled and criticised by the netizens or it was a sarcastic input.

A couple of days back, the clip of a show hosted by Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in which morning show hosts Shaista Lodhi and Nida Yasir had appeared as guests, grabbed the public’s attention. In the clip, Nida was completely perplexed while responding to a question related to Pakistan winning the world cup.

Later, Nida while reacting to the criticism and memes based on the clip said that what she had stated in the show was nothing new, people even tend to forget their date of birth and even wedding anniversaries.

She welcomed the laughter, saying that it makes her happy to see people enjoying because of her.