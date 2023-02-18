Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting for Hera Pheri's sequel

Entertainment Entertainment Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting for Hera Pheri's sequel

Indian media reported that Akshay, Suniel and Paresh recently shot for a special promo in Mumbai

18 February,2023 12:05 pm

MUMBAI, India – (ONLINE) - The hit trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are coming together again for the super hit ‘Hera Pheri’ sequel, Indian media reported.

Quoting sources, the Indian media reported that three actors who have given multiple blockbusters are coming together for a whopping three sequels to superhit films.

Indian media outlet reported that Akshay, Suniel and Paresh recently shot for a special promo in Mumbai. This promo, which will be out soon, will announce their association on the multiple movies. A source close to the production of the promo shoot revealed, "Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films is being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final."