Peshawar Zalmi release anthem featuring Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi

Peshawar Zalmi played their second game of season on Friday against Multan Sultans.

18 February,2023 12:14 pm

PESHAWAR (ONLINE) - Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Peshawar Zalmi have released their official anthem for the ongoing eighth season, featuring leading showbiz stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan.

Both Abbasi and Khan are Zalmi’s brand ambassadors as well. The new Zalmi anthem has been sung by Naughty Boy, Khumaariyan, Zahoor, Bilaal Avaz and Altamash while Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan are back with a bang.

Peshawar Zalmi played their second game of season on Friday against Multan Sultans as they are being lead by national team’s skipper Babar Azam.