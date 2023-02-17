Turkish stars raise $6 billion for quake-stricken country fellows

17 February,2023 06:59 pm

ANKARA (Web Desk) – Prominent Turkish actors raised $6 billion for the earthquake-stricken country fellows under the “Turkey One Heart” campaign that saw the participation of eight Turkish broadcasters.

The quake has, till the day, claimed more than 38000 lives.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals, including children, adults, companies, religious minorities, organisations, and labour unions from Turkey and several other nations responded to the calls made for raising funds at the event that lasted more than seven hours. The live fundraiser was moderated by Turkish TV celebrities Nihat Hatipoglu, Pelin Cift, former model Çağla Şikel, media magnate Acun Ilcal, and others.

On the other hand, more than 9 million SMS were also sent by telecom companies to their consumers calling for adding their part to the quake relief measures. Among many renowned celebrities, the “Love For Rent” actor Barış Arduç, TV presenter Esra Erol, and “Warrior” star Berk Oktay were also present on stage answering the phone calls set up for donations.