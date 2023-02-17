Zaviyar Ijaz wishes to make own identity with effort

Most of the people he met were admirers of his father.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The emerging actor of Pakistan showbiz industry and son of senior actor Nauman Ijaz, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, says he wants to make his own identity.

The young actor recently participated in a podcast where he was asked about the benefits of being Nauman Ijaz's son, to which Zaviyar replied that being the son of the senior actor helped him a lot during his university days because most of the people he met were admirers of his father.

Zaviyar said he is learning a lot from each of his projects which will be very helpful for him in the future. "I respect that I got a lot of love because of my father's name before entering the industry, but I want to make my own identity and don't want people to recognise me just because of my father," the actor added.