Third annual Divvy Film Festival 2023 to start in Karachi

The festival will move to Lahore and Islamabad for the next phase of the event.

16 February,2023 02:53 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The third annual two-day "Divvy Film Festival 2023" is set to commence in Karachi on Friday (Feb 17) to Saturday (Feb 18).

The festival is to be hosted in partnership with the Foundation of Art Divvy and the Karachi Literature Festival, seeks to explore human emotions such as love, separation, loss, aging, and self-discovery, as well as themes including climate change and unexpected joy. The festival is also going to showcase films created by Pakistani filmmakers that highlight a range of themes.

On the first day of the festival, several films will be shown, including "Bera Gharak" by Mehreen Jabbar, "Sinf-e-Taal" by Amna Maqbool Hussain and Beenish Sarfaraz, "The Land of My Forefathers" by Irfan Noor, "A Night with Noorjehan" by Maryam Majid, and "Dayal Among the Spirits" by Syed Munib Kazmi.

The second day of the festival will feature screenings of "Lahoti" by Matthew Paley and Sebastian Feehan, "Quetta's Old Men's Garden" by Ali Mehdi and Soch Videos, "Stay Tuned" by Ali Mehdi, "Delirium" by Ahmed Sameer, and "One Way Glass" by Nauman Khalid.

According to the Festival's organizers, the Foundation of Art Divvy Festival is to offer a local and international platform for Pakistani art and artists with the goal of introducing Pakistani art, culture, and narratives on a global level. The Divvy Film Festival aims to encourage independent Pakistani filmmakers by covering various genres, including animated films, short films, documentaries, and feature films.

After the "Divay Film Festival 2023" concludes in Karachi, the festival will move to Lahore and Islamabad for the next phase of the event.