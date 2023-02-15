Kurulus: Osman actor Cagdas Cankay, his wife among deceased in Turkiye's earthquake

15 February,2023 07:59 pm

(Web Desk) – Thousands of people lost their lives and even more were injured following the harrowing destruction caused by an earthquake in Turkiye.

Turkish series Kurulus: Osman actor Cagdas Cankaya and his Armenian wife Zilan Tigris also left the mortal world after the earthquake wreaked havoc across Turkey.

The drama’s official Instagram page shared a post dedicated to the couple and expressed their condolences. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valuable actor in our TV series Kurulus: Osman, Cagdas Cankaya, and his musician wife, Zilan Tigris, in the earthquake disaster that deeply injured us all,” they wrote in the caption.

It appeared in the news on February 7 that the Turkish actor and his Armenian wife were still stuck under debris and their bodies had not been found yet.

